The world’s largest blood stem cell donor center, DKMS, today announced it has received a $300,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to further its mission of providing patients battling blood cancer and blood diseases with lifesaving blood stem cell donors.

The awarded funds will enable DKMS to build and diversify the national blood stem cell donor registry, expedite human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing for family members of US patients, and raise awareness of the critical need for more blood stem cell donors.

“This valuable partnership with the William G Pomeroy Foundation will enable DKMS to advance our mission and launch programs and support services to benefit the patients we serve,” stated Sandy Barnett, Head of Community Engagement & Development for DKMS, “we truly appreciate the opportunity to align our organizations and achieve greater success by working together to delete blood cancer.”

Those of mixed or diverse heritage are underrepresented in the donor pool, and heritage is one factor proven to determine the odds of finding a match to an unrelated donor. Through the support from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, DKMS will continue engaging, educating and empowering minority communities through targeted campaigns, events, and partnerships – ultimately advancing its efforts to build a stronger and more diverse pipeline of donors, ensuring that more patients from all backgrounds can have the opportunity to find a lifesaving match.

“DKMS has been doing important, lifesaving work in the name of blood cancer patients for more than three decades,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “We are proud to support them and help to advance their mission with this funding. Together, we have the opportunity to continue to move the dial on making a difference in the lives of blood cancer patients.”

Funds from the grant will also allow DKMS to expand its free Family Typing Program, which expedites HLA typing for family members of US patients who lack insurance coverage and are looking for a family match. The DNA-based tissue test is used to match patients and donors for blood stem cell transplants; the closer the match, the better the chances the patient’s body will accept the donated cells and allow them to grow and make new healthy cells.

A simple cheek swab is all it takes to register as a potential blood stem cell donor. For more information on DKMS, to register or to fund the mission, please visit dkms.org.



About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond. Originally founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has entities in South Africa, Poland, Chile, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. The U.S. office was started in 2004. Globally, DKMS has registered over 11.5 million people and facilitated over 100,000 transplants. To join the fight against blood cancer or for more information, please go to dkms.org.

About the William G. Pomeroy Foundation

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation® is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and working to improve the probability of finding appropriate donor matches or other life-saving treatments for blood cancer patients. Established by Trustee Bill Pomeroy in 2005 to bring together his two greatest passions, the Pomeroy Foundation is a private, philanthropic organization located in Syracuse, N.Y. As the nation’s leading funder of historic roadside markers, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded more 2,000 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 48 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about the Pomeroy Foundation, visit wgpfoundation.org.