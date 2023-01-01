Register nowMake a gift

Swab to Save Lives

Power of blood pic collage

Let's fight blood cancer together.

Each of us has the ability to save a life; that is the power of blood.


The choice to register and donate to someone in need; that is the power of love.

Every 27 seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with a blood cancer - regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. For children, leukemia is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer, and second most common cause of death among all cancer types, tragically cutting their lives short. For many patients, the only hope for a cure and a second chance at life is a bone marrow or blood stem cell transplant.

The need for more donors is universal and it’s never been more critical to grow the global donor pool and diversify the registry. Each person has a unique ability to save a life by stepping up to register - that is the Power of Blood, and why we need you more than ever!


Love Your Melon is proud to support DKMS in their mission to diversify the donor pool to save the lives of underrepresented patients all over the world.


Register to be a bone marrow donor today!
You can support the DKMS in many ways and thus give new hope for life to many blood cancer patients.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

