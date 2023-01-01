The day before his 18th birthday last year, Luke was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Now at age 19, he searches for a matching blood stem cell donor. Luke remains positive and strong. His family is finding their strength in his bravery.

“Since all this has started, our whole world has collapsed,” said Paul, Luke’s dad. “We were devastated and completely overwhelmed as most families would be. But Luke’s determination and stoicism throughout all of this has amazed me and I’m so proud of my boy. We just need to find that special person who could give him a second chance at life.”

You could be Luke’s match. Step up and sign up to be a registered donor.



