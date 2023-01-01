After a cord blood stem cell transplant did not graft in June, Lorenza’s parents got the news that they were dreading – sweet Lorenza has relapsed.





Now she needs to find an unrelated matching donor. She is Mexican and while it is more likely that a match will come from someone with a similar ethnic make up, it could be anyone that could be her match and help her win her fight against cancer.





“I wish that I had a way to let people know that we all can help. Until we were in this situation, I didn’t know. We need to change this, we can do better than this!” We will combine contacts and opportunities to work together to do what we can to change the odds for ALL patients!





Step up. Sign up to help patients like Lorenza.