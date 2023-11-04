2022 Impact Report

Meet Elle and Guillermo

Elle Barrera, a 16-year-old girl from Staten Island who was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia at 13-years-old, captured the hearts of so many this past October when she had the special opportunity to meet Guillermo Stuadt, the 46-year-old man from Chile who saved her life at our annual NYC Gala.

Elle and Guillermo's Story 06:15

Guillermo registered with DKMS as "something you do on a weekend, a normal weekend." Two years later, he got the call saying he was a match with a patient and immediately said yes to donating. His own daughter was 14 at the time of his donation, sharing, “I put myself in the shoes of this girl’s parents. What would I do to save my child’s life? I would do anything.”

Thanks to Guillermo’s lifesaving stem cells, Elle is healthy, happy and has returned to doing the things she loves, including playing her bass guitar. When reflecting upon meeting Elle, Guillermo shared,

“It’s like having a little sister now. We don’t talk every day but there is this bond between us that will last forever, and she knows now that I’m always here for her for as long as she needs.”





