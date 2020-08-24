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Lauren Ford Donor DKMS

Will You Step Up and Be a Hero Like Lauren?

“My dad was the recipient of a kidney transplant in 2009, so I knew what it was like to be dependent on someone else to give a loved one the gift of life.”

When Lauren Hood registered to be a donor in 2015 she already knew what she would do if she was called to be a donor - she would step up and save someone’s life. For patients fighting blood cancers and disorders, a bone marrow or blood stem cell transplant is often their only or last hope.

Will you step up and be a hero like Lauren?


Register now

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