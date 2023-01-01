Register nowMake a gift

Kris Needs a Bone Marrow Transplant

Kristin Patient Pic collage
Kristin is passionate about life! She loves spending time with her family and friends, having dance parties with her daughter, making art, teaching her students, cycling, and taking walks with her husband and dog. She works out almost every day, meditates, and eats an organic whole food, plant-based diet. She did a triathlon a few months ago with her sister, and had never felt better. She had no symptoms.

In 2011, she donated a kidney to her father.

“I thought that was my purpose in life, but there must be something greater. It was at a blood donation that she learned that something was going on with her health. Her “levels were off,” and she visited a doctor who gave her the confusing diagnosis of High risk MDS, early AML. She needs a bone marrow transplant.

My chances of getting this were like hitting the Powerball," Kristin said. "It just doesn’t make sense. Please swab your cheek. You could save a life- maybe even mine. Also, please, don’t skip your annual check-ups

But she has a mantra that she does her best to live by, and she finds strength in:

“Yes, you can. I am stronger than this. I am cured. Breathe in love. Breathe out fear. My body is strong, my body is healthy, my body is cured.”

Step up for Kristin like she has stepped up to help so many others.

