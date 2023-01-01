Register nowMake a gift

Jakob Needs a Stem Cell Transplant to Survive.

At just a few days old, Jakob was diagnosed with ADASCID, a very rare genetic disorder that has left Jakob extremely immune-compromised and unable to fight off any infection. Jakob currently relies on monthly IVIG transfusions, a drug created from plasma donations, and a very expensive drug called REVCOVI, which doctors estimate will only maintain his health for 6 -12 months.


You Can Give Jakob Hope. Register Now.

Jakob has yet to find a donor. Jakob is a mix of Hispanic and Caucasian so the best match for him is likely someone who shares his same mixed ethnicity.



Please, sign up to be a potential stem cell donor today! You might just be the lifesaving match for Jakob.

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

