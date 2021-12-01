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Jakob with boxing gloves

Jakob Needs a Stem Cell Transplant to Survive.

At just a few days old, Jakob was diagnosed with ADASCID, a very rare genetic disorder that has left Jakob extremely immune-compromised and unable to fight off any infection. Jakob currently relies on monthly IVIG transfusions, a drug created from plasma donations, and a very expensive drug called REVCOVI, which doctors estimate will only maintain his health for 6 -12 months.


Jakob dkms patient

You Can Give Jakob Hope. Register Now.

Jakob has yet to find a donor. Jakob is a mix of Hispanic and Caucasian so the best match for him is likely someone who shares his same mixed ethnicity.


Request a swab kit to register as a potential bone marrow donor.
Request a swab kit

Please, sign up to be a potential stem cell donor today! You might just be the lifesaving match for Jakob.

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You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
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