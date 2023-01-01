Will You Marrow Heston?

Eight-year-old Heston wakes up every morning with a smile on his face, a song in his heart, and the goal to make today his best day ever. While this may be the wish for every child’s day, Heston’s day also includes fighting to stay alive.

In 2014, Heston became ill with what his parents thought was the mumps. After several more doctor visits and a series of different tests, Heston was diagnosed with Shwachmann-Diamond Syndrome (SDS). Schwachmann-Diamond Syndrome is a rare congenital disorder characterized by exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, bone marrow dysfunction, skeletal abnormalities and short stature.

In order for him to have the best chance at being a normal kid again, Heston needs a bone marrow transplant, and he needs one now.

"His struggle is ours too," said Heston’s parents. "No parent likes to see their child in pain. We have faith that we will get him through this, we just have a long road ahead." Because Heston is of Native American descent, finding his lifesaving match is even harder. Native Americans only make up 1% of the donor pool. They are severely underrepresented making the chances of finding a lifesaving match for patients unlikely.

Heston is now in desperate need and has just one question for you - Will you marrow him?