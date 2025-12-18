How a Simple Swab Saved Alec from AML

Your Registration Could Save a Life It only takes a few minutes to join the DKMS registry Request a swab kit

He Saved a Stranger’s Life. Now They Meet for the First Time 02:19

The Fight for Life: Alec’s AML Diagnosis

In 2021, Alec began experiencing severe fatigue and symptoms he initially dismissed as residual effects of long COVID. However, a routine blood test led to an immediate crisis: doctors rushed him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), an aggressive form of blood cancer. Facing a devastating prognosis, Alec needed a stem cell transplant—his only chance for a cure.

While his family rallied around him, the search for a perfect genetic match began. The odds were against them, but DKMS was working behind the scenes.

The Match: Aaron Answers the Call

Thousands of miles away, Aaron Clark, a DKMS donor, received the call that he was a potential match. His selfless decision to register years earlier was about to become a monumental act of sacrifice. After undergoing the donation procedure, Aaron's stem cells were successfully transplanted to Alec, giving him a precious second chance.

Aaron's donation not only saved Alec’s life but also fulfilled a dream for his family. Alec’s wife expressed her profound gratitude, stating that Aaron allowed them to “build a life that we’ve always dreamed of and one of that was having Bobby,” their new son.

Join the Global Fight Against Blood Cancer Register Now

The Embrace: Strangers Become Brothers

After the mandatory waiting period, Aaron and Alec were given the opportunity to meet. The emotion in the room was palpable as they came together for the first time. For Alec, it was "surreal" to finally meet “the man who helped save my life."

The connection was immediate and profound. Aaron declared, “I say we’re brothers honestly,” a sentiment Alec wholeheartedly embraced. Today, Alec celebrates a "re-birthday," marking the day of his transplant and his successful fight against AML, made possible by Aaron’s incredible generosity.

You Can Be the Match for a Patient Like Alec

The power to give someone a second chance at life starts with a simple cheek swab. Alec was saved because Aaron chose to act.

Are you ready to give someone a second chance? Find out [how to register] to become a stem cell donor today.

Learn more about the disease Alec fought on our dedicated page about [Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)].

Curious about our mission and impact? Read about [who DKMS is] and how we work to delete blood cancer.

