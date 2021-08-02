Register nowMake a gift

Love Your Melon Awards $100,000 Grant to DKMS

Following the successful first year of partnership, Love Your Melon has announced it will strengthen its partnership with DKMS with a $100,000 grant in 2020.

02/08/2021

Following the successful first year of partnership, Love Your Melon has announced it will strengthen its partnership with DKMS with a $100,000 grant in 2020.

The grant supports the registration of bone marrow donors through the LYM Campus Crew program, which calls on students to host bone marrow donor drives on campus, among other community outreach events that help support cancer patients. The program is active at 250 campuses across the United States.

University of Wyoming

“Our partnership with Love Your Melon is a perfect match for us,” said DKMS Chief Operating Officer Agata Maraszek-Dudek. “When you can work with an organization that understands your goals and also inspires you, it’s truly special. Their support of DKMS gives hope to patients around the world and provides countless second chances at life for patients fighting blood cancers and diseases.”

In 2019, LYM Campus Crews registered 13,629 new potential donors at 175 campuses across the country.

Love Your Melon crew

To learn more about the LYM Campus Crew program, email crew@loveyourmelon.com.

More ways to help
You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to many blood cancer patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH