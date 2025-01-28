Help Johnna Find Her Match

About Johnna

Despite finishing her first round of treatments, her doctors have determined she urgently needs a stem cell transplant to continue her fight. Unfortunately, an initial search has not identified an adequate match for Johnna, and her younger siblings are currently being tested. But there’s still hope, and you can be part of it!

Johnna is more than just a fighter. She’s a member of her high school’s volleyball team, plays flute in the band, and before her diagnosis, was preparing to try out for the swim team and track. Her dad and stepmom describe her as the best big sister anyone could ask for.

After a tough start to her diagnosis, Johnna has found strength and positivity, supported by her family, teammates, and her three beloved dogs. Her resilience inspires everyone around her, but now she needs a hero like you.

How You Can Help

You have the power to give hope to Johnna and others in need. If you’re between 18–55 and in good health, register as a stem cell donor. It’s quick, easy, and could save a life.

Register online with her virtual drive link below. Let’s show Johnna and her family that her community and the DKMS family are standing with her.