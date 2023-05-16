Emmy Freund is a 15-year-old out of New Jersey who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). She has had a community of support ranging from local businesses to social media influencers and actors. It's now time to add Talia Lioce and Lily Ahlborn to her list!

To continue the mission of DKMS in support of Emmy finding her perfect donor, Talia and Lily choose to host a blood stem cell donor registration drive in their own community.

Lily and Talia are long-time Girl Scouts of Troop 5229 in Staten Island, NY, and now freshman at Notre Dame Academy High School. Recently the girls heard about Emmy from New Jersey (#emmystrongNJ) and when learning about her story, they knew immediately that they could do something to help.

"We hosted this drive for Emmy because we realized this could be any of us - we wanted to do something to help. Our gold award had to be based on something lasting and important, and adding to the bone marrow bank is 100% both of those.” - Talia Lioce

Lily and Talia are working on their Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor you can receive as a Girl Scout. Girl Scouts of the United States describe Gold Award recipients as, "rock stars, role models, and real-life heroes," which these two truly are. By working with DKMS to register more potential stem cell donors, these girls are creating a lasting impact for Emmy and more blood cancer and blood disorder patients that are currently searching for or may be in need of a transplant in the future. Lily and Talia are "real-life heroes" creating more second chances at life.

The girls hosted their drive on Saturday, May 13, with the support of DKMS volunteers, other Girl Scouts from their troop, and local community leaders.

How to Register as a Donor

Unable to make to the in-person event? No worries! Anyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health is eligible to register. All it takes is a 3 minute cheek swab. Click the link below to request your FREE swab kit to be sent directly to you home. All you have to do is fill out a few eligibility questions, wait for your packet to arrive, swab your cheeks, and send everything back in the pre-paid envelope!

You could be the lifesaver Emmy, as well as the numerous other patients fight blood cancer and blood disorders, are waiting for!