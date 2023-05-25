Meet Abby Pyne, a current Duke University School of Medicine student who recently became a DKMS blood stem cell donor.

As simply stated, Abby is an inspiration to so many. If you take the time to get to know her and her story, Abby is a genuine change-maker and superhero.

Her donation story truly began when she was an undergraduate student at Duke University playing on their women’s soccer team. After a knee issue that resulted in nine surgeries, Abby chose to step away from the game she loved. When she realized she wouldn't leave her mark on the soccer field, Abby asked herself, “How can you leave your mark now?” That's where Emily comes in.

While a Duke’s soccer camp coach, Emily got incredibly close to a young girl named Emily, who eventually became an honorary captain of the women's team. Emily was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Emily inspired Abby to register as a donor with DKMS in October 2016 while at a Duke football game.

Prev Next

This year, Abby received the call that she was a matching donor for a patient needing a blood stem cell transplant - a full circle moment. As a current med school student, Abby wanted to record a video diary of her donation. She hopes to ease the fears that others may have going into the donation process or for those unsure exactly what will happen if/when they receive the call that they're a potential donor. Check it out below:

A Day of a Donor: Abby's Story 05:19