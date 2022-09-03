At DKMS, we stand in solidarity with all people suffering innocently from this totally unacceptable war in the middle of Europe. Our thoughts are with our partners, colleagues and friends and all the people who simply want to live in peace. We also feel for all those who are now fearing for their relatives and friends.

As an international nonprofit organization, we collaborate across national borders, and we strongly believe in diversity, tolerance and humanity. It is our mission to provide patients with blood cancer with a second chance at life and we will do everything possible to help those patients in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant and whose treatment is in serious jeopardy. We hope for a fast return to peace for all people affected by this war and for the sake of humanity.