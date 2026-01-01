Join the Global Fight Against Blood Cancer Register Now

With a massive reach across social platforms, Creative Explained connects with millions of people worldwide, including 9.7 million followers on Instagram, 7.2 million on TikTok, 4.5 million YouTube subscribers, and 4.3 million followers on Facebook. Their content has generated over 1.4 billion views on YouTube alone, making them one of the most influential creators in the digital education and lifestyle space.

Through this partnership, Creative Explained helps amplify the DKMS mission by introducing new audiences to the importance of blood stem cell donation and donor registration in a way that feels approachable, clear, and shareable. By leveraging their creative style and trusted voice, complex topics are broken down into moments that inspire action.

Together, DKMS and Creative Explained are expanding awareness, encouraging donor sign ups, and showing how everyday people can play a role in giving patients a second chance at life. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to using creativity and reach to drive real world impact.