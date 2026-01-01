Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
Donor Story

DKMS Partners with Creative Explained to Boost Awareness

DKMS has joined forces with Creative Explained. One of the world’s most influential digital creators to expand awareness of blood stem cell donation. Through engaging, accessible storytelling, this partnership inspires millions to register as stem cell donors. 
Join the Global Fight Against Blood Cancer
Register Now

With a massive reach across social platforms, Creative Explained connects with millions of people worldwide, including 9.7 million followers on Instagram, 7.2 million on TikTok, 4.5 million YouTube subscribers, and 4.3 million followers on Facebook. Their content has generated over 1.4 billion views on YouTube alone, making them one of the most influential creators in the digital education and lifestyle space.

Through this partnership, Creative Explained helps amplify the DKMS mission by introducing new audiences to the importance of blood stem cell donation and donor registration in a way that feels approachable, clear, and shareable. By leveraging their creative style and trusted voice, complex topics are broken down into moments that inspire action.

Together, DKMS and Creative Explained are expanding awareness, encouraging donor sign ups, and showing how everyday people can play a role in giving patients a second chance at life. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to using creativity and reach to drive real world impact.

Join the Global Fight Against Blood Cancer
Register Now

More ways to help

You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to many blood cancer patients.
Learn more about being a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH