Join us in honor of World Blood Cancer Day, as we celebrate a little early on May 20th.

World Blood Cancer Day is a day in which people around the world show their support for people with blood cancer, traditionally celebrated on May 28th.

Every 27 seconds, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer and often times, a blood stem cell transplant is their only option for a chance at a cure. Registering as a potential donor with DKMS means you could be someone's hope for a second chance at life.

Registering as a potential blood stem cell donor is quick and easy! All it takes is a 3 minute cheek swab to join the national registry. Anyone between the ages of 18-55 and in general good health can get registered.

Join us at 704 Shop in South End Charlotte, NC on Saturday, May 20th from 12-5pm to get registered. After you get registered, make sure to stop inside and get your Charlotte FC gear! 704 Shop has offered to continue the mission to delete blood cancer by donation a portion of the days proceeds!





About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.