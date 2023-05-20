1) Take a photo of yourself in front of one, or more, of the three sidewalk images below. You can find them on the sidewalks around Plaza Midwood (5 spots), South End (4 spots), and NoDa (3 spots).
2) Post the photo(s) on social media and tag DKMS US with the following caption:
DKMS Handles:
3) You will get one entry for each sidewalk image you post (there are 3 different designs).
All it takes is an easy 3 minute cheek swab!
Join us at 704 Shop as we celebrate World Blood Cancer Day in Charlotte!
After you get registered, make sure to stop inside and get your Charlotte FC gear! 704 Shop has offered to help continue the mission to delete blood cancer by donating a portion of the day's proceeds!
You can also request your free kit sent directly to your home at the link above and below.
DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.