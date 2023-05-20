DKMS is giving away two Supporter Section tickets to the Charlotte FC game on May 20, 2023.

Here’s how to enter:

1) Take a photo of yourself in front of one, or more, of the three sidewalk images below. You can find them on the sidewalks around Plaza Midwood (5 spots), South End (4 spots), and NoDa (3 spots).

2) Post the photo(s) on social media and tag DKMS US with the following caption:

Did you know it’s easy to save a life? With #DKMSUS, all it takes is a cheek swab to register as a stem cell donor and become a potential lifesaver. Visit the link shown in the image to learn more and request a FREE swab kit to get registered.

DKMS Handles:

Instagram: @DKMS_US

Facebook: @DKMS.US

TikTok: @DKMS_US

Twitter: @DKMS_US

3) You will get one entry for each sidewalk image you post (there are 3 different designs).

Contest ends on Thursday, May 18th at noon. The winner will be contacted that afternoon.

Want to get registered as a potential lifesaver yourself?

All it takes is an easy 3 minute cheek swab!

Join us at 704 Shop as we celebrate World Blood Cancer Day in Charlotte!

Saturday, May 20

12 - 5 PM

704 Shop (1616 Camden Road, STE 140, Charlotte, NC 28203)

After you get registered, make sure to stop inside and get your Charlotte FC gear! 704 Shop has offered to help continue the mission to delete blood cancer by donating a portion of the day's proceeds!

You can also request your free kit sent directly to your home at the link above and below.





About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest. Register as a donor



