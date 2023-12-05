Strong for Emmy in NY

Girl Scouts Helping Emmy

Lily and Talia are long-time Girl Scouts of Troop 5229 in Staten Island, and now freshman at Notre Dame Academy High School. Recently the girls heard about Emmy from New Jersey (#emmystrongNJ), a 15-year-old who is in search of a bone marrow donor after being diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia (AML). They knew immediately that they could do something to help.

Each day, people receive the life-changing news that they have been diagnosed with blood cancer, such as leukemia or lymphoma. A blood stem cell transplant may be their chance for a second chance at life. You could “Be the Cure” for Emmy and patients like her. Being swabbed at a drive is painless, quick and a way to add more potential donors to the national registry.

You just must be between the ages of 18-55 and in general good health!





About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.