Strong for Emmy in NY

Our Lady of Good Counsel School, 42 Austin Pl. , 10304, Staten Island, NY
05/13/2023
12:00 PM (EDT)
–
05/13/2023
3:00 PM (EDT)
Share:
Girl Scouts Helping Emmy
Lily and Talia are long-time Girl Scouts of Troop 5229 in Staten Island, and now freshman at Notre Dame Academy High School. Recently the girls heard about Emmy from New Jersey (#emmystrongNJ), a 15-year-old who is in search of a bone marrow donor after being diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia (AML). They knew immediately that they could do something to help.
Each day, people receive the life-changing news that they have been diagnosed with blood cancer, such as leukemia or lymphoma. A blood stem cell transplant may be their chance for a second chance at life. You could “Be the Cure” for Emmy and patients like her. Being swabbed at a drive is painless, quick and a way to add more potential donors to the national registry.
You just must be between the ages of 18-55 and in general good health!
About DKMS
DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.
To display content from Google, Facebook and Twitter, we need your consent to store cookies and selected personal data.