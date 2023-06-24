Register for Royce

Come out to register as a potential blood stem cell donor with DKMS in honor of Royce and all other 17,000 blood cancer patients looking for a donor. One day you could be someone's lifesaver!

Royce is a faithful husband and loving father of 3 who has served his communities as a pastor and minister for over 20 years. Royce uses his gifts to reach the community around him in multiple facets including serving the homeless, underprivileged, hospitalized, and shut-ins.

In May of 2021, Royce was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and he Royce must rely on a total stranger for a second chance at life - someone who is a perfect match for a blood stem cell transplant.

Royce has dedicated his life to serving others and we are determined to get the city of Garland involved in finding his match.

This is the first drive planned for Royce and we hope to host more. Please check back for more in-person registration opportunities.

How to Become a Donor

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 in general good health is eligible to register. All it takes is a 3-minute cheek swab.





About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.