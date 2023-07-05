Register nowMake a gift
Local Donor Drive

Donor Registration Drive

204 N Penelope St. Ste A, 76513, Belton, TX
05/12/2023
11:00 AM (CDT)
05/12/2023
6:00 PM (CDT)

Are you interested in becoming a bone marrow or stem cell donor?

Each year, May is designated Raymond James Cares Month for associates and advisors across the firm to team up and give back to the communities where we live and work. We are excited to announce that our office has chosen to partner with DKMS to host a donor registration drive this May.

DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders.

A few years ago, our advisor Francesca registered through DKMS for a local drive to find a donor match for a child in her community. Unfortunately, the child was unable to find a match and succumbed to his disease. Several years later, Francesca arrived home from work to find her husband on the doorstep excitedly waiving a letter from DKMS informing her that she was a match for someone else. After completing tests to confirm her match and eligibility to donate, she was placed on standby for a potential donation.

If you are between the ages of 18-55 and general good health, join us to get registered with DKMS! You can find our registration drive inside the Gunter Building.


About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.

For questions, please contact:

Iris Caldwell
iris@dkms.org
