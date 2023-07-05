Register nowMake a gift
Local Donor Drive

Finding Tito's Perfect Match

Underpass Lounge, 9400 Grand Ave, 60131, Franklin Park, IL
05/13/2023
12:00 PM (CDT)
05/13/2023
5:00 PM (CDT)

"My faith keeps me strong and guides me." - Tito Renghini

This is something that Tito has mentioned that continues to push him out of bed every morning, especially after having been recently diagnosed with MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndrome). He is now in search of his perfect match to provide him with a second chance at life and there's a chance you can be the person he, and others facing similar times as Tito, are in need of.

We hope you will join us on Saturday, May 13 at the Underpass Lounge in Franklin Park, IL and register as a potential blood stem cell donor with DKMS. Anyone between the ages 18-55 that are in general good health can register and all it takes is a 3 minute cheek swab.

Once registered, you will remain on the registry until the age of 61 as a potential donor for any patient looking for their perfect match for a second chance at life. If/when matched, DKMS will reach out to you and walk you through the entire process. Its so simple to make such a beg impact!


About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. Additionally, DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond.

For questions, please contact:

Corey Alston
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Corey@dkms.org646-983-5922
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

