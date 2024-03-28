Together We Can Heal, Erica Bernal's Mission with DKMS

Erica Bernal, a dedicated advocate for life-saving initiatives and a beacon of hope in the fight against blood cancer, invites you to stand alongside her in making a difference with DKMS.

Inspired by her own journey and fueled by a deep empathy for those affected by blood disorders, Erica's strong commitment to this cause shines through, motivating others to join her in this vital mission. The DKMS Stem Cell Program provides a simple yet impactful way for individuals to contribute to the fight against blood cancer.

Erica's unwavering dedication to this cause is evident, and her heartfelt message resonates with people worldwide. "Together, we have the ability to make a significant difference," she declares. "By raising awareness and encouraging registration, we are actively saving lives and providing hope to those in their darkest moments."

Join Erica Bernal and many others in giving the priceless gift of life by participating in the in-person drive in Pleasanton, TX.