2025 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon

· Event Description:

As a Charity Partner, DKMS is guaranteed (15) registrations for the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half and we invite you to take part and help fight blood cancer every step of the way.

As a member of TEAM DKMS, you will receive the following membership perks as part of our fundraising team:

Guaranteed entry in 2025 United Airlines NYC Half (registration fee not included)

Team DKMS Swag

Appreciation Gift

Customizable fundraising page, fundraising toolkit, and support to help you reach your goal of $2,000 for DKMS!

Unconditional Support & Virtual Hugs for the amazing impact you are creating!

About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.

· Start and End Date: March 16, 2025

· Name Event location: The 13.1-mile journey begins in Brooklyn, making its way over the historic Manhattan Bridge and FDR Drive. Runners also get the unique opportunity to run through Times Square (only 1 of 2 times that it is closed each year!) and finishing in Central Park.

· Full address: Brooklyn/NYC, New York

· DKMS contact: Development Team (use development@dkms.org)