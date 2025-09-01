Register now Make a gift
Register now Make a gift
Fundraising Event

2025 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon

Brooklyn, NY, US
03/16/2025
8:00 AM (EDT)
03/16/2025
5:00 PM (EDT)

· Event Description:

As a Charity Partner, DKMS is guaranteed (15) registrations for the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half and we invite you to take part and help fight blood cancer every step of the way.

As a member of TEAM DKMS, you will receive the following membership perks as part of our fundraising team:

  • Guaranteed entry in 2025 United Airlines NYC Half (registration fee not included)
  • Team DKMS Swag
  • Appreciation Gift
  • Customizable fundraising page, fundraising toolkit, and support to help you reach your goal of $2,000 for DKMS!
  • Unconditional Support & Virtual Hugs for the amazing impact you are creating!

About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.

· Start and End Date: March 16, 2025

· Name Event location: The 13.1-mile journey begins in Brooklyn, making its way over the historic Manhattan Bridge and FDR Drive. Runners also get the unique opportunity to run through Times Square (only 1 of 2 times that it is closed each year!) and finishing in Central Park.

· Full address: Brooklyn/NYC, New York

· DKMS contact: Development Team (use development@dkms.org)

Jodie Golab
Fundraising Team Lead
development@dkms.org
To display content from Google, Spotify, Vimeo and Issuu we need your consent to store cookies and selected personal data.
Further Events
Fundraising Event
2025 Disneyland® Half Marathon Weekend presented by HONDA
Anaheim
01/09/2025 - 01/12/2025
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
Hand holding a phone with a red background and white text reading, "Just one swab can give hope to thoughts of patients."
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2024 DKMS Group gGmbH