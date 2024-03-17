Register nowMake a gift
Team DKMS runner smiling while racing
2024 Los Angeles Charity Half Marathon

Starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City, 1000 Vin Scully Ave, 90012, Los Angeles, California
03/17/2024
12:00 AM (PDT)
03/17/2024
12:00 AM (PDT)
The Charity Half Marathon is an exclusive half marathon within the Los Angeles Marathon where everyone participating is giving back! As a New Charity Partner, DKMS is guaranteed (5) registrations and we invite you to take part and help fight blood cancer every step of the way!

As a member of TEAM DKMS, you will receive the following membership perks as part of our fundraising team:

  • Guaranteed entry in 2024 Charity Los Angeles Half Marathon (registration fee included)
  • Team DKMS Swag
  • Appreciation Gift
  • Customizable fundraising page, fundraising toolkit, and support to help you reach your goal of $1,000 for DKMS!
  • Unconditional Support & Virtual Hugs for the amazing impact you are creating!


About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.

For questions, please contact:

DKMS Development Team
development@dkms.org
