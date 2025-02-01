Register now Make a gift
With the New Year upon us, it’s the perfect time to embrace fresh resolutions and set smart goals. Whether it’s prioritizing community health choice or addressing health problems with adulthood, this is your moment to make a difference—for yourself and others.

At DKMS, we connect people to better health. Blood cancer types like leukemia affect thousands each year, and patients urgently need donors. Our blood cancer specialists are here to provide hope, but they can’t do it alone. Swab your way into 2025 and take a simple step that could save a life.

"Registering with DKMS was the easiest way I’ve ever made a difference. One swab could save a life—why wouldn’t you do it?" – Ari


Think of it as an extra goal for the year—one that has a life-changing impact. Join our mission to improve community health choice and become part of a health connector striving for better health for all. With just a cheek swab, you could help someone battling blood cancer.

DKMS bone marrow donor registration drive volunteers pose for a photo with their completed registration kits.

As an organization located in New York, we know how busy life can be. That’s why we’ve made registration quick and easy. Our goal for 2025 is to register 30,000 new donors. In January, 2,500 people will take that step—will you be one of them?

Set your next goal to win. Register below to join the cause and swab your way into better health and hope for 2025!

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

