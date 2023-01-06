Love is All. Love is Hope.

DKMS was built on the power of love. Our story began with it, our mission is driven by it, and every day we find inspiration through it. That’s why we are celebrating #pridemonth. We are proud of everyone who loves freely and shares it with the world: loud, happy, and colorful.

Over 30 years ago DKMS was founded; because a man loved a woman in need and a family was fighting to save the one they loved. The love this family felt ultimately turned into a love for all people in need and from this the organization was born. DKMS was built on the belief that all it takes to change the world is a willingness to try. Regardless of race, gender, creed, or sexual orientation, what truly matters is not simply how we identify ourselves, but how we identify with others. This is why we are proud of our donors, who come from all walks of life, yet are united by a common desire to share their love in a way that truly changes the world.

Often, we find ourselves distracted from our similarities, focusing on those aspects of identity that are different from ours, without acknowledging the deep-rooted truths we all have in common. We all know what it means to love. What it means to be afraid. What it feels like to lose hope…and then, against all odds, find it again. In a world that often seems consumed by division and fear, we are proud to be witness to the depth of human compassion and the boundless generosity born of love. Stories from across the spectrum act as constant reminders that the bonds that unite us will always be stronger than the superficial nature of our differences.

We enthusiastically encourage all people, each and every one, to become part of our great global community. To all those with love in their hearts, we love you and all you stand for.

💛 💚 💙 💜





An Inclusive Registry

It's a common misconception that members of the LGBTQ+ community are unable to join the registry and donate blood stem cells. However, this is entirely false. We encourage all individuals between the ages of 18 and 55 to donate, regardless of sexual orientation. It takes all of us to save lives.