About Kevin

Kevin Clements' family is always up for challenge and when Kevin was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma and leukemia on Halloween Day in 2019, his family went all in to get the best treatment for him.

In their search to find Kevin’s 10/10 match, the Clements added more than 2500 potential lifesavers to the global donor pool! They aren’t stopping now.

Because Kevin’s cancer was aggressive, the family opted for him to receive a haplo transplant from his brother. Kevin is recovering with the love and support of his family and an amazing medical team.

Always Optimistic

“I’ve always had this feeling that I was put on this earth to help others and although this is certainly not what I had envisioned, I have an overwhelming feeling that this journey is going to ultimately help a lot of people,” said Jaqi.

The Clements family is encouraging everyone to step up swab return your kit and help others like Kevin get their second chance at life.