12/19/2019

Kevin Clements Crushing Cancer

About Kevin

Kevin Clements' family is always up for challenge and when Kevin was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma and leukemia on Halloween Day in 2019, his family went all in to get the best treatment for him.

In their search to find Kevin’s 10/10 match, the Clements added more than 2500 potential lifesavers to the global donor pool! They aren’t stopping now.

Kevin Clements, father of the "World's Most Beautiful Twins," Finds a Match

Because Kevin’s cancer was aggressive, the family opted for him to receive a haplo transplant from his brother. Kevin is recovering with the love and support of his family and an amazing medical team.

Always Optimistic

“I’ve always had this feeling that I was put on this earth to help others and although this is certainly not what I had envisioned, I have an overwhelming feeling that this journey is going to ultimately help a lot of people,” said Jaqi.

The Clements family is encouraging everyone to step up swab return your kit and help others like Kevin get their second chance at life.

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

