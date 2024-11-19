Register now Make a gift
Register now Make a gift
Campaign

Hugs That Heal, Patients and Donors Unite

This holiday, one selfless act can change everything. For thousands of patients, the search for a donor is the difference between despair and hope. With just one swab, you could create a life-changing connection and bring joy to a family in need.

Every hug between a patient and their life-saving donor tells a story of courage and gratitude. It’s a bond that words cannot express—a hug of hope and resilience that shows the true power of one match.

Imagine the joy of giving someone a second chance, while knowing your act of kindness helped bring a family back together. That’s the reward of being a donor—the patient standing before you, alive to hug you and inspire others to join this incredible movement.

This holiday season, give the ultimate gift—the gift of hope, connection, and second chances. By registering as a donor, you could be the reason someone celebrates another holiday with their family, the reason a patient hugs their loved ones once more.

Join DKMS Today. Register Now and Be the Hope Someone is Waiting For.
Register Today



More ways to help
You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2024 DKMS Group gGmbH