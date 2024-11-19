Hugs That Heal, Patients and Donors Unite

This holiday, one selfless act can change everything. For thousands of patients, the search for a donor is the difference between despair and hope. With just one swab, you could create a life-changing connection and bring joy to a family in need.

Season of Giving, Celebrating Second Chances of Hope 01:38

Every hug between a patient and their life-saving donor tells a story of courage and gratitude. It’s a bond that words cannot express—a hug of hope and resilience that shows the true power of one match.

Imagine the joy of giving someone a second chance, while knowing your act of kindness helped bring a family back together. That’s the reward of being a donor—the patient standing before you, alive to hug you and inspire others to join this incredible movement.

This holiday season, give the ultimate gift—the gift of hope, connection, and second chances. By registering as a donor, you could be the reason someone celebrates another holiday with their family, the reason a patient hugs their loved ones once more.

