Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
DKMS Daniel Patient and mom
Campaign

Daniel needs a bone marrow donor.


Life at 15 years old - filled with friends, school, a heavy schedule of activities - was pretty great for California native Daniel. In January when a flu-like illness would not subside, his parents were concerned. Bloodwork revealed something they couldn’t imagine. - acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Daniel battled through four weeks of chemotherapy only to discover that he had a very rare genetic case of ALL that is resistant to traditional chemo.

He needs a bone marrow transplant. There are no other proven treatments available. He’s an only child and does not have a related donor. He will need a stranger to step up and register.


DKMS Patient Daniel in a hospital bed


You could be the match that Daniel and his family are desperately looking for.


You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Start Registration

More ways to help

You can support the DKMS in many ways and thus give new hope for life to many blood cancer patients.
Make a gift
Host a donor drive
Share with your friends
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH