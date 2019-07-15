



Life at 15 years old - filled with friends, school, a heavy schedule of activities - was pretty great for California native Daniel. In January when a flu-like illness would not subside, his parents were concerned. Bloodwork revealed something they couldn’t imagine. - acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Daniel battled through four weeks of chemotherapy only to discover that he had a very rare genetic case of ALL that is resistant to traditional chemo.

He needs a bone marrow transplant. There are no other proven treatments available. He’s an only child and does not have a related donor. He will need a stranger to step up and register.









You could be the match that Daniel and his family are desperately looking for.



