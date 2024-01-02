This February, as we celebrate Black History Month, DKMS invites you to join us in tackling a critical issue: Blood cancer survival rates for Black individuals. Underrepresentation in stem cell registries are critical. Only 29% of Black patients find a suitable match for a life-saving blood stem cell transplant compared to 79% for white patients.
Unfair systems, financial burdens, and lack of support shouldn't dictate health outcomes. We need to address these factors to ensure everyone gets the quality care they deserve and treatment that works.
We refuse to accept these disparities as a fixed reality. DKMS's "29isnotenough" campaign mission is to raise awareness, while building a diverse donor registry. We're amplifying the stories of Black survivors, advocates, and donors who defy the odds and inspire others in the fight.
Joining the "29isNotenough" movement is simple: