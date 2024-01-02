It's urgent, time is ticking. Black representation needed!

Rewrite the History: Change the story for someone in need. Register Now

This February, as we celebrate Black History Month, DKMS invites you to join us in tackling a critical issue: Blood cancer survival rates for Black individuals. Underrepresentation in stem cell registries are critical. Only 29% of Black patients find a suitable match for a life-saving blood stem cell transplant compared to 79% for white patients.

Unfair systems, financial burdens, and lack of support shouldn't dictate health outcomes. We need to address these factors to ensure everyone gets the quality care they deserve and treatment that works.

We refuse to accept these disparities as a fixed reality. DKMS's "29isnotenough" campaign mission is to raise awareness, while building a diverse donor registry. We're amplifying the stories of Black survivors, advocates, and donors who defy the odds and inspire others in the fight.

Joining the "29isNotenough" movement is simple:

Spread the word: Talk to your network about blood cancer and the critical need for diverse donors.

Become a stem cell donor: Your cells could offer a lifeline to someone in need.

Support the cause: Click and register to host a drive with us to raise awareness in your community today.



