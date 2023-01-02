The month of February marks the celebration of Black History Month, an opportunity to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices African Americans have made, and honor the triumphs and adversities that have shaped our country's history.

DKMS is committed to honoring our Black donors who are making a difference, supporting our Black patients who need to find their lifesaving donor, and increasing the representation of Black and African American individuals on the donor registry. We aim to improve health outcomes for Black patients battling blood cancer and blood disorders by working to increase their chances of finding a blood stem cell donor, which increased from a 23% chance in 2022 to a 29% chance as we enter into 2023.

Follow along this month as we share stories of donors, patients, and more.