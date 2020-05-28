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Baby Fabrice pic collage

Step up and register as a donor so that Fabricé and other patients like him will have a second chance at a healthy life.

Register today to give the gift of hope to those battling blood cancer.
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Precious Fabricé was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia in April at 10 months old. It was a complete shock to his parents and to his sisters. He’s a beloved little brother who loves to cuddle and play with his family.

“Even though the world has collapsed for us with this diagnosis, we find our strength in the strength of our children and in the fact that hope literally dies last,” said Fabricé's mom. “We draw our energy from our bond and the positive thinking that everything will be fine, because fighters fight. Fabricé has often proved in his young life that he is a fighter and he will succeed.”

Step up and register as a donor so that Fabricé and other patients like him will have a second chance at a healthy life.

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