Fight with Kevin

Kevin Clements' family knows there is a challenge ahead. But they're always up for a challenge. On Halloween this year, the beloved husband and father of three was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma and leukemia. He needs a bone marrow transplant and now his family is racing to find his perfect match.
The diagnosis is leaving the 39-year-old Olympic-trained swimmer and high school coach in uncharted waters. But his wife Jaqi loves to take things head on. In her blog, she writes, “I know this sounds crazy, but I KNOW he will overcome this because not only is he a fighter but he has me... and I NEVER give up.”
So the Clements Family is diving in to this fight and this quest to find his perfect 10/10 match. They are spreading the word about joining the registry and how easy it is to sign up and swab your cheeks.
“I’ve always had this feeling that I was put on this earth to help others and although this is certainly not what I had envisioned, I have an overwhelming feeling that this journey is going to ultimately help a lot of people,” said Jaqi.
Step up. Swab. It could be you that gives Kevin or other patients like him a second chance at life.
Heston
Heston was diagnosed in January 2016 with Schwachman-Diamond Syndrome, a disease that can lead to leukemia and bone marrow failure. The need for a bone marrow transplant for Heston is becoming more urgent, and there are no current matches for him. While his condition is getting more serious, his outlook and strength are very strong.
Marley
In July 2018, Marley was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and doctors say his best chance of survival is to have a bone marrow transplant. A search of the registry has returned no matches for Marley. Now, his family is campaigning to find #MarrowforMarley in the hope of finding him a matching blood stem cell donor.
Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation
This is the donation method used in 75% of cases. Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) donation is a non-surgical, outpatient procedure that collects blood stem cells via the bloodstream. These same blood-forming cells found in bone marrow are also found in the circulating (peripheral) blood. It takes about 4-8 hours on 1-2 consecutive days.
Bone Marrow Donation
This is the donation method used in about 25% of cases, generally when the patient is a child. It is a 1-2 hour surgical procedure performed under anesthesia, so no pain is experienced during the donation. Marrow cells are collected from the back of your pelvic bone using a syringe.
DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 9 million registered donors, more than 80,000 of whom have helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. Within the U.S., DKMS has registered more than 1 million donors and facilitated over 3,900 donations.
