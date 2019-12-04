Fight with Kevin

Kevin Clements' family knows there is a challenge ahead. But they're always up for a challenge. On Halloween this year, the beloved husband and father of three was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma and leukemia. He needs a bone marrow transplant and now his family is racing to find his perfect match.

The diagnosis is leaving the 39-year-old Olympic-trained swimmer and high school coach in uncharted waters. But his wife Jaqi loves to take things head on. In her blog, she writes, “I know this sounds crazy, but I KNOW he will overcome this because not only is he a fighter but he has me... and I NEVER give up.”

So the Clements Family is diving in to this fight and this quest to find his perfect 10/10 match. They are spreading the word about joining the registry and how easy it is to sign up and swab your cheeks.

“I’ve always had this feeling that I was put on this earth to help others and although this is certainly not what I had envisioned, I have an overwhelming feeling that this journey is going to ultimately help a lot of people,” said Jaqi.

Step up. Swab. It could be you that gives Kevin or other patients like him a second chance at life.