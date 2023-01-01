Register nowMake a gift

Empire State Building Lit Red for World Blood Cancer Day

Empire State Building red for DKMS

For the third straight year, New York's most iconic landmark, the Empire State Building, lit red on May 28, 2019 in honor of World Blood Cancer Day and DKMS.

The 102-story skyscraper was constructed in March, 1930 and opened on May 1, 1931. It held the title of World’s Tallest Building for nearly 40 years – the longest run of any tower – and is currently the fifth-tallest skyscraper in the United States and the 29th tallest in the world.

World Blood Cancer Day is an annual day of awareness that encourages everyone to stand in solidarity with patients and their families who are fighting against blood cancer.

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH