Empire State Building Lit Red for World Blood Cancer Day

For the third straight year, New York's most iconic landmark, the Empire State Building, lit red on May 28, 2019 in honor of World Blood Cancer Day and DKMS.

The 102-story skyscraper was constructed in March, 1930 and opened on May 1, 1931. It held the title of World’s Tallest Building for nearly 40 years – the longest run of any tower – and is currently the fifth-tallest skyscraper in the United States and the 29th tallest in the world.

World Blood Cancer Day is an annual day of awareness that encourages everyone to stand in solidarity with patients and their families who are fighting against blood cancer.