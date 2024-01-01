Charlotte Residents, Make a Difference This September!

Calling all Queen City residents! Do you want to have a fun night out, meet incredible people, and potentially be a lifesaver? Then mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Queen City Saves Lives event on September 12th at the Music Yard at Southbound!

This 21+ event is your chance to:

Enjoy live music by The Abbey Elmore Band (performing at 5:30-9 pm)

Savor delicious food and refreshing drinks

Participate in exciting raffles and activities





"Be a hero. Register to save a life at Queen City Saves Lives."





Register as a potential bone marrow donor with a simple cheek swab

Why is this important? DKMS, the world leader in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, relies on generous people like you to join the registry. Every registration increases the chance of finding a matching donor for someone in desperate need.

Here's the Impact of Your Participation:

100% of proceeds from Queen City Saves Lives directly supports DKMS's mission to eradicate blood cancer.

Since its founding, DKMS has registered over 12 million potential lifesavers, facilitating over 115,000 second chances at life through bone marrow transplants.

Charlotte's growing registry is crucial for finding diverse matches for patients in need.





"Your small act in Queen City can create a life-changing impact."





Join the Movement - It's Easy!

Secure your tickets today! Link for tickets: Queen City Save Lives Link

Spread the word: Share this event with your friends and family in Charlotte

Follow DKMS on social media: Stay updated on the event and learn more about their work.

Let's come together as a community for a night of fun, hope, and the potential to save a life!

Looking for things to do in Charlotte this weekend? Queen City Saves Lives is the perfect way to combine entertainment with a life-changing cause!

Queen City, let's write a happy ending together. Join the Queen City movement to defeat blood cancer. Register today.

