Welcome to the heart of DKMS's lifesaving mission, where every connection counts and every donor's journey is carefully guided. Our DKMS Donor Management Team stands as the backbone of our organization, orchestrating the seamless process that transforms willing donors into potential lifesavers. With expertise, dedication, and a deep commitment to our cause, our team ensures that every step—from registration to donation—is supported with care and efficiency. Get to know the faces behind the scenes, the passionate individuals who make it their mission to facilitate hope and healing through every donor's selfless act.

"Together, we're the heartbeat of hope, orchestrating life-saving symphonies one donor at a time."

Confirmatory Typing Department

Richard Astwood, Associate Manager

Michael Puleo, Team Leader

Shaquita Hammonds, Team Leader

Malissa Swanson, Confirmatory Typing Coordinator

Leah Painter, Confirmatory Typing Coordinator

Janelle Atkins, Confirmatory Typing Coordinator

Workup Department

Hannah De Simone, Head of the Department

Ashlie Fee, Team Leader

Luis Cirio

Starlove Holton

Iesha Torres

Tessa Hopt

Hannah Mechanic

Shankina Rossi

Naomi Platt

Camila Mejia

Kenia Henriquez





Experience the commitment of DKMS Donor Management Team, relentlessly supporting donors to save lives. Join us in making a difference today. Contact us below with any questions.

