Thank you for joining the cause!

Every day, 17,000 blood cancer and disorder patients need a transplant and 70% must look outside their family for an unrelated donor. Thank you for your efforts to add more potential lifesavers to the registry - providing more second chances for patients worldwide!

This digital toolkit is here to assist you with pre-event resources, as well as tools for the day of your drive. If you have any questions during your drive, these materials are here to support you, but your drive coach will be available to answer any questions that pop up along the way.





Pre Drive:

We appreciate your interest in hosting a drive with DKMS! Your efforts will help us find lifesaving donors for those in need of stem cell and bone marrow transplants. To ensure your drive's success, we've included a comprehensive pre-drive guide. This guide features social media tips and a training video to help you capture and share high-quality content across various platforms.

We are excited to support you in making a significant impact!

Pre-Drive Instructions 00:29

Social Media Tips

Sharing a story on your social media is a great way to advertise your donor registration drive—both in-person and virtual. Below are a few ideas for you as you create your own. Don't forget to tag DKMS!

"I am registering as a donor because…"

"I registered, will you? #DKMS"

"You can help patients beat blood cancer."

"Let's change the odds. It starts with a swab. Register at DKMS."

"You can be a potential lifesaver. Learn more at DKMS."

Below you will find the preview of each graphic that is contained in the downloadable zip file.





Day of Drive:

This section contains horizontally scrollable content. Use the Tab key or swipe to see more items.

Welcome to your DKMS drive! We're excited to have you on board and ready to make a difference. To ensure a smooth and successful drive, we've provided all the essential tools and resources you need:

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Country by Region: Access information specific to your region to tailor your drive accordingly.

Access information specific to your region to tailor your drive accordingly. Assessment Tool (Medical Guidelines): Use this tool to ensure all potential donors meet the necessary medical guidelines.

Use this tool to ensure all potential donors meet the necessary medical guidelines. Volunteer Instructions: Detailed instructions to help your volunteers understand their roles and responsibilities. Check out our video down below for more instructions

Detailed instructions to help your volunteers understand their roles and responsibilities. Check out our video down below for more instructions Diversity Document: Important information on the significance of diversity in donor registration and how to encourage diverse participation.

Important information on the significance of diversity in donor registration and how to encourage diverse participation. Get Ready to Register: Our "Ready to Register" section provides all the essential details about registering with DKMS, including step-by-step guidance and qualifications for becoming a donor. Whether you're curious or ready to take the next step, this toolkit will walk you through the process with ease.





Post Drive:

Thank you for hosting a successful drive with DKMS! Your dedication and effort have made a positive change in the world and brought hope to patients in need. To ensure everything is properly packed and returned, please follow these steps:





After Drive:

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Thank you for your commitment

Your commitment to this cause is invaluable, and we are incredibly grateful for your support. By following these instructions, you'll help us process and utilize the materials and swab kits efficiently, furthering our mission to save lives. Thank you for making a difference! If you have any questions, feel free to reach out.

"Saving lives is not just an act of heroism; it's a gift of hope and a testament to the power of compassion."

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