Thank you for joining the cause!

Here is a digital tool kit to assist you as you help to build the national database and provide more second chances to patients around the world.

Registration tools

Here are your tools to help you to register potential donors. Please have potential registrants watch the below video and look through the Get Ready to Register chart to make sure they are eligible. If the potential registrant has a medical condition that is not covered in the Get Ready to Register chart, please consult the Medical Guidelines PDF. All files are available in the Document Library below.

e-registration video 2:59

Document library

Here are PDF files for the documents contained in your registration kits. We have also included a like to our Diversity and Gender on the Registry PDF and a link to our current COVID-19 FAQ.





Social media activation tools

Here are some useful tools to let your family, friends, and followers know about what you are doing to raise awareness and potentially save the lives of patients suffering from blood cancer and disease.

DKMS STATS - WHY WE DO WHAT WE DO

Here is a useful PDF with useful facts and figures to share on social media.





SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT

Here is potential copy and content for a social media post. Feel free to adjust to make it as personable as possible.

Every 3 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer.





Every year, over 50,000 people die from blood cancer in the US





There are currently over 450,000 people living with blood cancer in the US.





Blood cancer accounts for 10% of all new cases of cancer diagnosed in the US.





Every year, over 170,000 people are diagnosed with blood cancer in the US.





SOCIAL MEDIA GRAPHICS

Below you will find graphics that you can post on social media to create awareness.





VIDEO SHOWCASE

Below are videos showcasing the DKMS mission. These can be shared along with your posts on social media.

The Power of Blood 01:04

Casting for a hero. DKMS.

Marcus and Matene

BELOW YOU CAN CREATE A STORY TO SHARE TO YOUR INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS.

I am registering as a donor because……

I registered, will you? #DKMS

You can help patients to beat blood cancer.

Let's change the odds. It starts with a swab. Register at DKMS.

You can be a patient lifesaver. Learn more at DKMS.





