Summer Camps with a Mission

Be a Role Model. Be a Lifesaver. Host a Drive Today!
You can be a part of our lifesaving mission all year round!

Every summer, thousands of kids across the country head to their home-away-from-home for a few days, weeks, or even months of summer fun. Between swimming, sports, and arts & crafts, they make lifelong friends and find the best new role models in their camp counselors. What could be better? A role model who is also a lifesaver!

With powerful voices and passionate young minds, camp counselors are a part of the most in-demand group of donors– young people 18-24 leading the charge against blood cancer.

Whether you’re a mission-driven camp counselor, year-round camp staff member, or parent, we’re here to help you start a movement wherever you are.

  • Host a drive at your camp!
  • Spread the word to your parents and alumni!
  • Get the word out amongst your peers!

Host a Donor Registration Drive at your camp!

You and your camp staff will need to pick a location, date and time, and your Drive Coach will help with the materials. We suggest doing this during a staff meeting or camp staff training before the campers arrive. Anyone who is 18-55, in good general health, and willing to donate to a patient if matched is welcome to register.

A donor registration drive generally takes around 2-3 weeks to plan. DKMS will provide you and your staff all the supplies, training, and support you will need to make your event a success.

What's expected of a camp lead?

  • Be our main point of contact to organize and execute the drive at camp
  • Identify the perfect day, time and location for your drive
  • Recruit and lead your team of friends and volunteers to rock and roll on the day of your drive
  • Secure support from your camp administration (when necessary)
  • Ensure that all the registration materials are returned to DKMS in a timely manner

What can you expect from DKMS?

  • A Drive Coach to guide and train you for your donor drive
  • The registration supplies and promotional materials needed
  • A qualified, professional reference from DKMS for your resume
  • Encouragement, support and recognition of your dedication and generosity!
Looking for ways to help?
Learn more about DKMS

Topic
About DKMS
Article
DKMS Global Impact 2023: Lives Saved, Futures Changed
Topic
Our engagement in science and research
Already registered? Check out our donor resources.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

