You can be a part of our lifesaving mission all year round!

Every summer, thousands of kids across the country head to their home-away-from-home for a few days, weeks, or even months of summer fun. Between swimming, sports, and arts & crafts, they make lifelong friends and find the best new role models in their camp counselors. What could be better? A role model who is also a lifesaver!

With powerful voices and passionate young minds, camp counselors are a part of the most in-demand group of donors– young people 18-24 leading the charge against blood cancer.

Whether you’re a mission-driven camp counselor, year-round camp staff member, or parent, we’re here to help you start a movement wherever you are.

Spread the word to your parents and alumni!

Get the word out amongst your peers!

Host a Donor Registration Drive at your camp!

You and your camp staff will need to pick a location, date and time, and your Drive Coach will help with the materials. We suggest doing this during a staff meeting or camp staff training before the campers arrive. Anyone who is 18-55, in good general health, and willing to donate to a patient if matched is welcome to register.

A donor registration drive generally takes around 2-3 weeks to plan. DKMS will provide you and your staff all the supplies, training, and support you will need to make your event a success.

What's expected of a camp lead?

Be our main point of contact to organize and execute the drive at camp

Identify the perfect day, time and location for your drive

Recruit and lead your team of friends and volunteers to rock and roll on the day of your drive

Secure support from your camp administration (when necessary)

Ensure that all the registration materials are returned to DKMS in a timely manner

What can you expect from DKMS?

A Drive Coach to guide and train you for your donor drive

The registration supplies and promotional materials needed

A qualified, professional reference from DKMS for your resume

Encouragement, support and recognition of your dedication and generosity!