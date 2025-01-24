Every summer, thousands of kids across the country head to their home-away-from-home for a few days, weeks, or even months of summer fun. Between swimming, sports, and arts & crafts, they make lifelong friends and find the best new role models in their camp counselors. What could be better? A role model who is also a lifesaver!
With powerful voices and passionate young minds, camp counselors are a part of the most in-demand group of donors– young people 18-24 leading the charge against blood cancer.
Whether you’re a mission-driven camp counselor, year-round camp staff member, or parent, we’re here to help you start a movement wherever you are.
You and your camp staff will need to pick a location, date and time, and your Drive Coach will help with the materials. We suggest doing this during a staff meeting or camp staff training before the campers arrive. Anyone who is 18-55, in good general health, and willing to donate to a patient if matched is welcome to register.
A donor registration drive generally takes around 2-3 weeks to plan. DKMS will provide you and your staff all the supplies, training, and support you will need to make your event a success.