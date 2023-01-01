Burcu and Cliff's Inspiring Story

Burcu recently showed the world that being a bone marrow donor doesn't stop you from achieving your goals. She recently competed the NYC Marathon to raise awareness and funds for DKMS. Who was waiting for her at the finish-line? The man whose life she saved, Cliff. They met for the first time in an emotional meeting between the two families.

Burcu and Cliff share a special bond. One that very few can say they have. Their genetic make-up made them a perfect match when Cliff needed a bone marrow transplant to survive his battle with leukemia in 2013. Now Burcu and Cliff are sharing their inspiring story with the world.

Be like Burcu, be a bone marrow donor.