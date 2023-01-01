Register nowMake a gift

Burcu and Cliff's Inspiring Story

Burcu and Cliff donor at 2018 NYC Marathon

Burcu recently showed the world that being a bone marrow donor doesn't stop you from achieving your goals. She recently competed the NYC Marathon to raise awareness and funds for DKMS. Who was waiting for her at the finish-line? The man whose life she saved, Cliff. They met for the first time in an emotional meeting between the two families.

Burcu and Cliff share a special bond. One that very few can say they have. Their genetic make-up made them a perfect match when Cliff needed a bone marrow transplant to survive his battle with leukemia in 2013. Now Burcu and Cliff are sharing their inspiring story with the world.

Be like Burcu, be a bone marrow donor.

Register now
Support our Mission
You can support the DKMS in many ways and thus give new hope for life to many blood cancer patients.
Make a gift
Host a donor drive
Register as a donor
Share with your friends
Corporate Partnerships
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH