Anthony's fight

People Magazine Names Anthony a "Hero Among Us."

Read and watch the story here

Anthony's Journey

Anthony Daniels didn't know how much strength he had until being strong was the only option.

In 2011, Anthony was attending Fordham University and playing collegiate ice hockey when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Anthony fought the cancer into remission twice over the next two years – all while continuing his studies.

In 2013, when his cancer returned for the third time, Anthony learned that his best hope for survival was a bone marrow transplant. No matching donor was found in his family or on the bone marrow registry. While searching for a match, Anthony began training as a boxer as a way to motivate himself, focusing on getting strong and competing in the ring. “It really helped me emotionally, physically and mentally,” Anthony explained.

Sometimes he headed straight to the gym from his chemotherapy treatments. "It was really hard but afterwards, I'd be tougher,” he said. “I was able to deal with the nausea.” Anthony fought his cancer in and out of the ring to help himself and inspire other patients to never give up.

I made a choice, a choice that has changed my life, I chose to be strong.

Recently, Anthony learned that his lymphoma has spread. He is exploring a treatment option that will help build his immunity so that in the next 6-12 months, he will be strong enough for a transplant.

But a matching donor must be found in order for him to survive past 12 months.

Despite this setback, Anthony is more determined than ever to keep fighting. His mission is to raise awareness and to register as many new potential donors as he can to help find a match that could give him – and others patients like him – a second chance at life.

One of them may be Anthony's match.

Use the hashtag and get your friends to share.

Every new potential donor you register brings hope for a second chance at life.

Watch Bradley Cooper join Anthony Daniels on Good Morning America to encourage viewers to register to become a bone marrow donor

Bradley Cooper Supports Bone Marrow Awareness to Save Man’s Life

If you reside outside of the US and would like to register for Anthony, click on the links below: