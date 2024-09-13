DKMS is thrilled to invite you to the 2nd Annual Queen City Saves Lives at The Music Yard at Southbound this September! Our goal is to raise awareness and inspire the Charlotte community to join the fight against blood cancer and disorders. This special event will feature an evening of live music, mouth-watering food, refreshing drinks, thrilling raffles, and engaging activities—all aimed at supporting a life-saving cause. We hope to bring together individuals, families, and organizations to celebrate and support the strength and courage of those battling these diseases. By attending, you’ll be contributing to our mission of finding matching donors for patients in need. Let’s come together as a community, enjoy a fantastic night out, and make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most!



Link for tickets: https://getinvolved.dkms.org/event/2024-queen-city-saves-lives/e574840



About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.