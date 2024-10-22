The black-tie event raised $4.7 million in essential funding for DKMS’s global lifesaving work. The evening’s honoree was pioneering fashion designer Vera Wang, recognized for her many years of dedicated support for DKMS and her exceptional contributions to the organization’s mission.

The gala featured a performance by Grammy Award- and Golden Globe award-winning singer and actress Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday, “Rise Up"), with an auction hosted by comedian and actor Mario Cantone (Sex and the City, The View, The Masked Singer).

Notable guests included fashion designer Marc Jacobs, supermodels Niki Taylor and Coco Rocha, MSNBC President Rashida Jones, broadcaster, entrepreneur, and global ambassador for Rimmel London Maya Jama, iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman, and hairstylist/entrepreneur Frederic Fekkai. Inspiring on-stage remarks were delivered by Katharina Harf, DKMS Global Chairman, and Peter Harf, DKMS Founder.

Gala guests experienced a moving, on-stage moment of gratitude when Brooklyn St. John, an 11-year-old blood disease survivor from Kansas, was introduced to her lifesaving stem cell donor, Justin Bradshaw. Brooklynn and her family’s lives were upended by a sudden diagnosis of severe aplastic anemia that nearly took her life. Last night, Brooklynn and her mother finally had the opportunity to thank her genetic twin, a firefighter paramedic, and father of two from Texas, in person with a hug.





Honoree Vera Wang shares,“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from DKMS, an organization whose lifesaving mission has always inspired me. The courage and resilience of patients and donors alike are a reminder of the immense power we hold when we come together to fight blood cancer. It is a privilege to support DKMS’s incredible work, and I hope that through continued efforts, we can give even more people a second chance at life.”





Katharina Harf, Global Chairman of DKMS, said “This memorable event reflects a deep level of support and confidence in our mission. My big dream is that every patient will be saved from blood cancer and other blood diseases. We’re grateful to those who make it possible for our work to continue to grow.”





Longtime DKMS advocate and Coty CEO Sue Nabi said, "At Coty, we are proud to have worked with DKMS for more than 30 years in the fight against blood cancer. This year’s gala celebrated not only DKMS and their vital work but our long-term partner, Vera Wang. Coty has worked with Vera for nearly 20 years, starting with the launch of the Princess fragrance and its iconic heart-shaped bottle, which perfectly embodies Vera’s giving spirit.”





The 18th annual gala united 800 supporters who continue to help raise awareness and crucial funds for blood cancer patients in need of a stem cell transplant. All funds raised go to saving patients worldwide by recruiting more donors, conducting medical research, and giving access to treatment for patients in developing countries and regions, including India and Africa. DKMS has registered more than 12.5 million stem cell donors globally and has provided over 120,000 patients with blood cancer or a blood disorder with a second chance at life. Gala leadership included Event Chair Peter Harf, Honorary Chairs Katharina Harf and Viktoria von Wulffen, and DKMS Ambassadors Jarnie King, LP; and Coco Rocha.

Prev Next





ABOUT DKMS

DKMS is one of the most significant non-profit organizations in the world to fight blood cancer. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With more than 12.5 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this over 120,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need. This accomplishment has led to DKMS becoming the global leader in the facilitation of unrelated blood stem cell transplants. The organization has offices in Germany, the US, Poland, the UK, Chile, South Africa, and India. Its international expansion is key to helping patients worldwide. Blood cancer knows no borders. DKMS is also strongly committed to providing access to transplantation for patients living in low- and middle-income countries, as well as research and science to improve the survival and recovery rate of patients.

DKMS is also heavily involved in the fields of medicine and science, with its own research unit focused on continually improving the survival and recovery rate of patients. In its high-performance laboratory, the DKMS Life Science Lab, the organization sets worldwide standards in the typing of potential blood stem cell donors.





ABOUT HONOREE VERA WANG

A native New Yorker who spent her career at the forefront of fashion, Vera Wang began a sweeping makeover of the bridal industry in 1990 with the opening of her flagship salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Today, the salon continues to showcase collections known for sophisticated drama, feminine detailing, and a modern approach to bridal design. In 2000, Wang’s enthusiasm for couture fashion resulted in the launch of her highly acclaimed ready-to-wear collection. The Council of Fashion Designers of America named her Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2005.

The Vera Wang brand reflects her vision to create a lifestyle that goes beyond core bridal and ready-to-wear and into publishing, fragrance, beauty, accessories, and home. Driven by artistic, modern, and luxurious design and style, couture-like quality, and a high level of customer service, her collections hold impeccable customer appeal. Vera Wang collaborates with leading global partners, directly employs more than 200 people, and manufactures the majority of its bridal collection in company-owned workrooms in the United States.

In addition to her career accomplishments, Vera Wang is a philanthropist devoted to causes including the environment, conservation, disaster relief, and AIDS and HIV. She has supported the work of organizations including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Oceana, Save the Children, and DKMS.















