DKMS TO HOST ANNUAL AWARDS BREAKFAST HONORING DALLAS - FT. WORTH COMMUNITIES EFFORTS IN REGISTERING BONE MARROW DONORS

WHAT: DKMS, the nonprofit leading the fight against blood cancer, will host its annual Awards Breakfast honoring those who have one above and beyond to raise awareness, register bone marrow donors and help save lives.

This year’s event comes with a little twist. To keep our valuable supporters safe during the current pandemic, DKMS is hosting this annual event virtually.

This year, the Community Leader Award will be presented to a local family for their impactful work in the Dallas community.

The Whitson family’s world was turned upside down in 2016 when David Whitson was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Without a stem cell transplant, David would have had only a 5% chance at survival.

Six days after diagnosis, he was put on a ventilator, placed in a medically induced coma, and started his first round of chemotherapy. Fortunately, David was able to quickly find a match, received a successful transplant later that same year and two years later was able to return to the work he loves as a United Airlines pilot.

Since his diagnosis in 2016, the entire Whitson family has been deeply involved with DKMS in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. They have raised awareness, registered countless donors, and their son Jake served for two years on the DKMS Youth Advisory Board.

Since 2011, more than 100,000 Texans have registered as potential bone marrow donors and over 200 Texans have given patients a second chance at life. The DKMS Awards Breakfast helps raise critical funds needed to find potential bone marrow donors.

DKMS is part of the world’s largest bone marrow donor center.

For more information on this event visit: dkmsbreakfast.org

WHO: Whitson Family, Community Leader Award recipient

Vicki and Neal Roy, and Chelle and Payne Lancaster, Honorary Chairs

The Host Committee: Laura & Jim Forson, Sallie & Cavan Groves, Amy LaDue, Rich Moses, Ainsley & Steven Pierce, Kathleen & Benton Rutledge, Paige & Marc Sachs, Susan & David Sternblitz, Karen & Aric Stock, Lauren & Jason Sutherland, Ashley & Bill Tiffany, Mary Beth & John Wagner, Kirsa & Keith Williams, including Danielle and Chad Stephens.

Danielle is a survivor who had her transplant in 2013.

WHEN: 9 a.m. CST, Wednesday, November 18, 2020

WHERE: Link to Join the Breakfast - www.dkms.org/2020breakfast

Reporters are invited to attend the event.

ABOUT DKMS:

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting blood cancers like leukemia and other blood-related illnesses inspiring both men and women around the world to register as stem cell donors. DKMS is providing patients with a second chance at life, working closely with families from diagnosis to transplant and beyond. The donor journey begins with a swab of the cheek and can be the action that leads to a lifesaving transplant. DKMS, originally founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, has organizations in Chile, Poland, India in conjunction with BMST, South Africa partnered with The Sunflower Fund, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The U.S. office was started in 2004. Globally, DKMS has registered more than 10.3 million people. To join the fight against blood cancer or for more information, please go to dkms.org





