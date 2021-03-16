DKMS wins INTERNATIONAL Gold and Silver Stevie Award®

Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. With more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, DKMS is honored to be recognized for maintaining an exceptional work environment for all employees throughout the pandemic and ensuring a swift and comprehensive response to the ever-changing landscape presented by this global crisis. Despite lockdowns, closed borders, cancelled flights, travel bans and postponed on-site registration campaigns to find donors for blood cancer patients, DKMS has provided 7,500 second chances at life worldwide, registered 700,000 potential blood stem cell donors and hired more than 100 new employees in 2020.

“We are very excited to be recognized with these awards. They are a wonderful confirmation of our successful work for blood cancer patients, especially in those challenging times of the Corona pandemic, and encourage us in our mission,” says Global DKMS CEO Elke Neujahr, who is extremely proud of all her teams around the globe. “We will continue to expand our efforts until our ultimate dream of a world without blood cancer is realized. We won the award in gold for “Most Valuable Non-Profit Response” and the award in silver for “Most Exemplary Employer” as an appreciation of our global collaboration as an international non-profit organization.”

In the Most Valuable Non-Profit Organization category DKMS was recognized for its exemplary pandemic-specific responses and relentless pursuit of the best potential outcomes for the blood cancer patients the organization serves. In this category, the jury particularly emphasized the high added value of DKMS for society, both in the continuation of its life-saving work and for showing the world that with determination and creativity any obstacle can be overcome. The competent conversion of all operational processes during the pandemic was positively highlighted, including the movement of all important registration campaigns for patients into the digital space as early as spring 2020. Additionally, the innovative approach to ensuring limited disruption to the transportation of blood stem cells from DKMS donors to patients in need via programs like "cargo in the cockpit" highlighted an organizational philosophy worthy of recognition. The deliberating jury specifically commented on the lack of disruption to our operations saying, “Amazing concept of ensuring that stem cell donations and also the continuity of ongoing surgeries and transplants happen as planned.”

DKMS has always believed that to provide the best care for blood cancer patients, it is necessary to provide the best care for the organization’s employees. When the health-crisis changed the world, DKMS changed with it, immediately working to address the new challenges and demands employees faced. With over 1,000 employees working across seven countries the disruption caused by the pandemic across the world created unique challenges for DKMS to maintain safety and satisfaction amongst its workforce. The organization made special efforts to ensure that all employees could continue their lifesaving work, receive full pay, and remain as safe as possible. According to the jury's statement, "DKMS' commitment to provide a safe environment for the people, especially during the pandemic, is highly appreciated. Great effort. Thank you for your dedication to saving lives." The clear and effective crisis management, the honest, empathetic and appreciative treatment of employees and the confidence-building measures won praise among the jury members.

