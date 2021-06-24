Register nowMake a gift
DKMS and There Goes My Hero partner with Franklin Templeton

DKMS and There Goes My Hero are working together with Franklin Templeton to educate their us-based staff on how they can be lifesavers for patients in need.

06/24/2021

New, New York, June 24th, 2021 – DKMS, together with There Goes My Hero, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Franklin Templeton, a global investment company, to bring to their “June Impact Days” global month of service the potential to save a life. Inspired by one of their own employee’s personal battle with blood cancer, Franklin Templeton is launching their own virtual stem cell donor drive across four U.S. offices, kicking off on Thursday, June 24th.

