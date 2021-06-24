DKMS and There Goes My Hero partner with Franklin Templeton

New, New York, June 24th, 2021 – DKMS, together with There Goes My Hero, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Franklin Templeton, a global investment company, to bring to their “June Impact Days” global month of service the potential to save a life. Inspired by one of their own employee’s personal battle with blood cancer, Franklin Templeton is launching their own virtual stem cell donor drive across four U.S. offices, kicking off on Thursday, June 24th.

