Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - DKMS, the most significant non-profit organization in the world to fight blood cancer, welcomed supporters to its 19th annual black-tie gala on Tuesday, October 14th at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street. The black-tie event raised $3.6 million in essential funding for DKMS’s global lifesaving work. The evening’s honoree was supermodel, advocate and Founder of Coco Rocha Model Camp, Coco Rocha, who has been a passionate supporter of DKMS’ vital work over the years.

The Gala featured live performances by the Alvin Ailey Student Performance Group and Cajun, Zydeco musicians C.C. Adcock and Curley Taylor and The Zydeco Marquis, who filled the room with Louisiana’s cultural heartbeat. Comedian Mario Cantone returned this year to host another thrilling live auction. Inspiring on-stage remarks were delivered by Katharina Harf, DKMS Global Chairman, and Coco Rocha.

Notable guests included GRAMMY-Nominated Artists Coco Jones and Daniel Caesar, Latin GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Becky G, Fashion Designers Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Georgina Chapman and Vera Wang (2024 DKMS Gala Honoree), Model Lauren Chan, Matchbox Twenty Lead-singer Rob Thomas, Singer-Songwriter Livingston & more.

The evening also highlighted the moving story of Madison Adams, a 13-year-old survivor of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and her donor William Dossett, ​​who met for the first time in an on-stage moment of gratitude.





Honoree Coco Rocha shared, “It was an incredible honor to be part of last night’s gala supporting DKMS. I’ve been involved with this organization for over a decade, and witnessing their life-saving mission in action never ceases to move me. Every donor match truly feels like a miracle and a testament to the relentless commitment of the people behind this cause. My friend Katharina has long been the heartbeat of this work. Her vision, strength, and deep compassion continue to inspire everyone around her, including me. Standing beside her and supporting DKMS over the years has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my life."





Katharina Harf, Global Chairman of DKMS, “I am grateful to everyone who came out tonight to join my family in the fight against blood cancer. My father started DKMS in 1991 to find my mother a matching donor. Even though she lost her battle, I know she would be so happy to know that her legacy is spreading love around the world.”





Longtime DKMS advocate and Coty CEO Sue Nabi, “For over 30 years, Coty has been proud to support DKMS in the fight against blood cancer. Together, we’ve seen the beauty of how science and fearless kindness can save lives around the world.”









Peter Harf founded DKMS 34 years ago in honor of his wife who lost her battle to leukemia and it has since evolved into an international and multifaceted organization registering donors in seven countries on five continents. Leading beauty company Coty and global investors JAB have long supported the organization, helping to amplify its mission and worldwide impact.

The 19th annual gala united over 700 supporters who continue to help raise awareness and crucial funds for blood cancer patients in need of a stem cell transplant. All funds raised go to saving patients worldwide by recruiting more donors, conducting medical research, and giving access to treatment for patients in developing countries and regions, including India and Africa. Gala leadership included event chairs Peter Harf, Katharina Harf and Viktoria von Wulffen, and DKMS Ambassadors LP and Coco Rocha.

In addition to having over 13 million registered donors worldwide, DKMS also supports patients in countries where access to transplantation is limited. Through financial assistance, investments in medical infrastructure, and education, DKMS ensures that these patients have a fighting chance against blood cancer and blood disorders. The organization also invests in clinical trials, cutting-edge research, and state-of-the-art laboratory technology to improve outcomes for patients. This commitment to advancing medical science is central to DKMS’s mission and is helping to shape the future of blood cancer treatment.

ABOUT DKMS

DKMS is the most significant non-profit organization in the world to fight blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With more than 13 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this over 130,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need. This accomplishment has led to DKMS becoming the global leader in the facilitation of unrelated blood stem cell transplants. The organization has offices in Germany, the US, Poland, the UK, Chile, South Africa, and India. Its international expansion is key to helping patients worldwide. Blood cancer knows no borders. DKMS is also strongly committed to providing access to transplantation for patients living in low- and middle-income countries, as well as advancing research and development to improve the survival and recovery rate of patients.





ABOUT HONOREE COCO ROCHA

Coco Rocha is an internationally acclaimed supermodel, entrepreneur, and educator who has redefined modeling through two decades of innovation and influence. Named Model of the Year by Elle and Marie Claire, and hailed by Vogue Paris and Vogue Italia as one of the top models of all time, she has graced the runways of every major fashion house and appeared in countless international campaigns and covers.

Widely known as the "Queen of Pose," Coco is considered one of the most technically proficient and versatile models of her generation. In 2014, she authored Study of Pose, a 2,000-page visual encyclopedia that has become a go-to reference for models and photographers alike. A pioneer in digital influence, Coco was the first high-fashion model to fully embrace social media, amassing millions of followers and earning recognition from Time magazine and TikTok as a leading voice in fashion.

An outspoken advocate for model rights, she played a pivotal role in passing legislation in New York to protect underage models. In 2018, she launched Coco Rocha Model Camp, a world class program offering hands-on modeling training combined with career and business strategy. Nearly 5,000 students have trained under Coco, including names like Kendall Jenner, Alix Earle, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dixie D’Amelio, Tabria Majors, and more.

Coco has shared her expertise through guest lectures at Harvard, Brown, and SCAD, and co-founded Nomad MGMT, a modeling agency with offices in three countries. Beyond fashion, Coco is the Host, Judge and Executive Producer of Project Runway Canada and an active investor and advisor to early-stage startups in tech, media, and commerce. She lives in New York with her husband and creative partner, James Conran, and their three children.

