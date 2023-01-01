Patient Information

Learning that you or a loved one may need a bone marrow or blood stem cell transplant can be an overwhelming moment. DKMS can help change that. We provide family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support and provide hope.
We partner with many patient organizations to help provide patients with all the resources they need. Please scroll below for a list of our patient services partner.
LLS is the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding research, finding cures and ensuring access to treatments for blood cancer patients.
Email: infocenter@lls.org
Phone: (800) 955-4572
Provides personalized connections that enable one-on-one support among cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers.
Email: info@imermanangels.org
Phone: (877) 274-5529
Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation
Supports patients and families living with aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and related bone marrow failure diseases.
Email: help@aamds.org
Phone: (800) 747-2820
Provides transplant patients, survivors and their loved ones with emotional support and easy-to-understand information about bone marrow, peripheral blood stem cell and cord blood transplants.
Email: help@bmtinfonet.org
Phone: (847) 433-3313
Offers financial assistance and free support services to bone marrow/stem cell transplant patients and their families.
Email: thebmf@bonemarrow.org
Phone: (800) 365-1336
Dedicated to serving children with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome and their families worldwide by funding research and providing educational, financial and emotional support.
Email: info@wiskott.org
Phone: (919) 641-7134
Nationwide community, driven by college student leaders, that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer.
Email: magic@campkesem.org
Phone: (260) 225-3736
Provides patients with referrals to Centers of Excellence, contacts for clinical trials, sharing new research and treatment options between physicians, and extension of educational support to physicians, nurses, pharmacists and patients. Has established patient advocacy groups, research funding, and professional educational initiatives.
Email: patientliaison@mds-foundation.org
Phone: (800) MDS-0839
This group is a resource for patients battling blood cancers and blood disorders. To build a sense of community, we invite survivors and caregivers to join the group too.
T-Cell Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation
Provides education about these rare cancers to patients and family members by means of hosting educational forums and providing online literature, dispense charitable funds to assist with treatment-related expenses, and allocating charitable funds to support scientific research.
Email: info@tcllfoundation.org
Phone: (206) 661-2253
Providing vital information and personalized support services to help patients, caregivers, and families cope with the social and emotional challenges of bone marrow/stem cell transplant from diagnosis through survivorship.
Email: info@nbmtlink.org
Phone: (800) 546-5268
Gilda's Club
Free comprehensive cancer program includes support groups, educational lectures and workshops for everyone impacted by cancer – men, women, teens, and children.
Nationwide: Search your specific area at http://gildasclubnyc.org/
Provides assistance to families of children with the life threatening hematological diseases, aplastic anemia, MDS and PNH, raising awareness of these diseases and funding medical research.
Email: info@juliaswings.org
Phone: (860) 355-3653
