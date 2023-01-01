Patient Information

Learning that you or a loved one may need a bone marrow or blood stem cell transplant can be an overwhelming moment. DKMS can help change that. We provide family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support and provide hope.





Patient Services Organizations

We partner with many patient organizations to help provide patients with all the resources they need. Please scroll below for a list of our patient services partner.





Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

LLS is the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding research, finding cures and ensuring access to treatments for blood cancer patients.

Email: infocenter@lls.org

Phone: (800) 955-4572





Imerman Angels

Provides personalized connections that enable one-on-one support among cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers.

Email: info@imermanangels.org

Phone: (877) 274-5529





Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation

Supports patients and families living with aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and related bone marrow failure diseases.

Email: help@aamds.org

Phone: (800) 747-2820





BMTInfonet.org

Provides transplant patients, survivors and their loved ones with emotional support and easy-to-understand information about bone marrow, peripheral blood stem cell and cord blood transplants.

Email: help@bmtinfonet.org

Phone: (847) 433-3313





The Bone Marrow Foundation

Offers financial assistance and free support services to bone marrow/stem cell transplant patients and their families.

Email: thebmf@bonemarrow.org

Phone: (800) 365-1336





Wiskott-Aldrich Foundation

Dedicated to serving children with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome and their families worldwide by funding research and providing educational, financial and emotional support.

Email: info@wiskott.org

Phone: (919) 641-7134





Camp Kesem

Nationwide community, driven by college student leaders, that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer.

Email: magic@campkesem.org

Phone: (260) 225-3736





MDS Foundation

Provides patients with referrals to Centers of Excellence, contacts for clinical trials, sharing new research and treatment options between physicians, and extension of educational support to physicians, nurses, pharmacists and patients. Has established patient advocacy groups, research funding, and professional educational initiatives.

Email: patientliaison@mds-foundation.org

Phone: (800) MDS-0839





Make It Count!

This group is a resource for patients battling blood cancers and blood disorders. To build a sense of community, we invite survivors and caregivers to join the group too.

MAKE IT COUNT!





T-Cell Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation

Provides education about these rare cancers to patients and family members by means of hosting educational forums and providing online literature, dispense charitable funds to assist with treatment-related expenses, and allocating charitable funds to support scientific research.

Email: info@tcllfoundation.org

Phone: (206) 661-2253





nbmtLINK

Providing vital information and personalized support services to help patients, caregivers, and families cope with the social and emotional challenges of bone marrow/stem cell transplant from diagnosis through survivorship.

Email: info@nbmtlink.org

Phone: (800) 546-5268





Gilda's Club

Free comprehensive cancer program includes support groups, educational lectures and workshops for everyone impacted by cancer – men, women, teens, and children.

Nationwide: Search your specific area at http://gildasclubnyc.org/





Julia's Wings Foundation

Provides assistance to families of children with the life threatening hematological diseases, aplastic anemia, MDS and PNH, raising awareness of these diseases and funding medical research.

Email: info@juliaswings.org

Phone: (860) 355-3653





