DKMS x Kesem

In our shared mission to support cancer patients and their families, DKMS and Kesem know that
collaboration is the key to making a real impact.
Through your Kesem chapter, you can help save lives by registering potential stem cell donors.
At DKMS, we are committed to raising awareness about blood cancers and blood disorders and
we can’t do it without you. We need passionate young people like you to lead the way and
inspire action on your campus.
Over the past 15 years, DKMS and Kesem have worked together to register almost 26,000
potential lifesavers; 145 of whom have already donated and given someone a second chance at
life.
Now, you can join the fight against blood cancer!
What's expected of a chapter lead?
- Be our main point of contact to organize and execute a donor drive on campus
- Identify the perfect day, time and location for your drive
- Schedule a kickoff meeting with your team to discuss how to make your drive the
greatest ever
- Secure support from your campus administration (when necessary)
- Recruit and lead your team of friends and volunteers to rock and roll on the day of
your drive
- Ensure that all the registration materials (and swabs!) are returned to DKMS in a
timely manner
What can you expect from DKMS?
- A Drive Coach to guide and train you for your donor drive
- The registration supplies and promotional materials needed
- A qualified, professional reference from DKMS for your resume
- Encouragement, support and recognition of your dedication and generosity!
Email kesem@dkms.org to get started today!
News and Stories: