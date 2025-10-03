DKMS x Kesem

In our shared mission to support cancer patients and their families, DKMS and Kesem know that

collaboration is the key to making a real impact.



Through your Kesem chapter, you can help save lives by registering potential stem cell donors.

At DKMS, we are committed to raising awareness about blood cancers and blood disorders and

we can’t do it without you. We need passionate young people like you to lead the way and

inspire action on your campus.



Over the past 15 years, DKMS and Kesem have worked together to register almost 26,000

potential lifesavers; 145 of whom have already donated and given someone a second chance at

life.



Now, you can join the fight against blood cancer!

What's expected of a chapter lead?

Be our main point of contact to organize and execute a donor drive on campus

Identify the perfect day, time and location for your drive

Schedule a kickoff meeting with your team to discuss how to make your drive the greatest ever

greatest ever

Secure support from your campus administration (when necessary)

Recruit and lead your team of friends and volunteers to rock and roll on the day of your drive

your drive

Ensure that all the registration materials (and swabs!) are returned to DKMS in a timely manner

timely manner

What can you expect from DKMS?

A Drive Coach to guide and train you for your donor drive

The registration supplies and promotional materials needed

A qualified, professional reference from DKMS for your resume

Encouragement, support and recognition of your dedication and generosity!

