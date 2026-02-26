MetLife's Drive

MetLife has joined DKMS in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Registering as a potential donor or making a financial gift can help save lives. While registration is free, every gift you make helps us recruit more potential lifesavers. A donation of $45 offsets the cost for one registration and ensures that DKMS can continue to register as many donors as possible to save as many lives as possible. There are more ways to support our fight against blood cancer, help spread the word to inspire your family and friends to register with the world's largest Bone Marrow Registry organization.

Meet Magen: MetLife employee, DKMS Donor, Lifesaver.

"I joined the donor registry in 2018 because a little boy in my community, the same age as my son, was diagnosed with cancer at just 2 years old. I felt helpless watching his family face something so difficult. Signing up as a donor became a way to act, even if it would not directly help the child we knew.



Only a few months after registering, I learned that I was a match for a little boy in need. After completing the medical testing, I donated bone marrow in January 2019. A few months later, I was asked to donate again for the same recipient. This time for peripheral blood stem cells, and I immediately agreed. Knowing that my donation offered someone a chance at life, it was one of the easiest decisions I have ever made.



Our theme for International Women’s Day this year is “Accelerate Impact: Give to Gain.” You never know when you could be the person who gives someone their second chance. Joining the registry takes only a moment, but it can change a life forever. I hope you will consider signing up today."

DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors, that helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells. Visit dkms.org to learn more about our mission.

Register Now

It’s simple to save a life:

Click on “Register now” and fill in the registration form.

Get a free swab kit sent to your home.

Swab your cheeks, send the swab kit back, and you are in the registry.

A few minutes of your time could one day lead to a call that changes someone’s world.